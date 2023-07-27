MLB
Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers 9:10 a.m.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers 12:40 p.m.
Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets 3:10 p.m. ESPN+
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox 4:10 p.m. ESPN+
WNBA
Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks 11:30 a.m. NBA TV
Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty 3:00 p.m. Prime Vide
Women’s World Cup
Australia vs. Nigeria 2:00 a.m. FS1
Argentina vs. South Africa 4:00 p.m. FS1
Golf
3M Open 3:45 a.m. ESPN+
— Caleb Jones
