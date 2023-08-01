MLB
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies 2:40 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
MLB
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies 2:40 p.m.
Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers 3:05 p.m.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays 3:05 p.m. (TBS)
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers 3:05 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels 3:20 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins 3:45 p.m.
Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds 4:05 p.m.
Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City Royals vs. New York Mets 4:10 p.m.
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres 4:40 p.m.
Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox 5:40 p.m.
San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 5:45 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics 6:10 p.m. (ESPN+)
WNBA
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx 3:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury 3:00 p.m. (ESPN3)
Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream 6:00 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty 6:00 p.m. (NBA TV)
Women’s World Cup
Argentina vs. Sweden 11:00 p.m. (FOX)
South Africa vs. Italy 11:00 p.m. (FS1)
Gavin Struve, gstruve@newsminer.com
Eddie Alfaro, shown here popping up at bat during a home game June 16 had one of few notable performances for the Panners in Sunday's 2-2 loss. Alfaro had two hits in two at-bats, The Panners only collected four hits in the loss to Everett in the final game of their Canada road trip. Mark Li…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.