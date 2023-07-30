Local
Alaska Goldpanners @ Medford (OR) Rogues 5:35 p.m. (Alaska Goldpanners Youtube)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Local
Alaska Goldpanners @ Medford (OR) Rogues 5:35 p.m. (Alaska Goldpanners Youtube)
MLB
Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays 8:05 a.m. (Peacock)
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves 9:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 9:35 a.m.
Detroit Tigers vs. Miami Marlins 9:40 a.m.
Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets 9:40 a.m.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals 10:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros 10:10 a.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals 10:15 a.m.
Oakland Athletics vs. Colorado Rockies 11:10 a.m.
Boston Red Sox vs. San Francisco Giants 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 12:10 p.m.
Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 12:10 p.m.
Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres 12:10 p.m. (ESPN +)
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles 3:00 p.m. (ESPN)
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun 9:00 a.m. (CBS Sports)
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream 11:00 a.m. (ESPN 3)
Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever 12:00 p.m. (ESPN 3)
Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky 12:00 p.m. (ESPN 3)
New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas 2:00 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Women’s World Cup
Germany vs. Columbia 1:30 a.m. (FS1)
Costa Rica vs. Zambia 11:00 p.m. (FS1)
Japan vs. Spain 11:00 p.m. (FOX)
ESPN Radio Fairbanks schedule:
Saturday — New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles. Start time is 2:30 p.m.
Sunday — New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles. Start time is 2:00 p.m.
Eddie Alfaro, shown here popping up at bat during a home game June 16 had one of few notable performances for the Panners in Sunday's 2-2 loss. Alfaro had two hits in two at-bats, The Panners only collected four hits in the loss to Everett in the final game of their Canada road trip. Mark Li…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.