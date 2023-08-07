MLB
FINAL: Chicago White Sox: 5, Cleveland Guardians: 3
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
MLB
FINAL: Chicago White Sox: 5, Cleveland Guardians: 3
FINAL: Houston Astros: 9, New York Yankees: 7
FINAL: Philadelphia Phillies: 8, Kansas City Royals: 4
FINAL: Baltimore Orioles: 2, New York Mets: 0
FINAL: Toronto Blue Jays: 13, Boston Red Sox: 1
FINAL: Tampa Bay Rays: 10, Detroit Tigers: 6
FINAL: Washington Nationals: 6, Cincinnati Reds: 3
FINAL: Colorado Rockies: 1, St. Louis Cardinals: 0
FINAL: Chicago Cubs: 6, Atlanta Braves: 4
FINAL: Texas Rangers: 6, Miami Marlins: 0
FINAL: Pittsburgh Pirates: 4, Milwaukee Brewers: 1
FINAL: Seattle Mariners: 3, Los Angeles Angels: 2
FINAL: Minnesota Twins: 5, Arizona Diamondbacks: 3
FINAL: Oakland Athletics: 8, San Francisco Giants: 6
FINAL: Los Angeles Dodgers: 8, San Diego Padres: 2
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship Final Round
1. Lucas Glover, United States, -20
T2. Byeong Hun An, South Korea, -18
T2. Russell Henley, United States, -18
Women’s World Cup (Round of 16)
FINAL: United States: 0, Sweden: 0 (USA eliminated on penalty kicks)
WNBA
FINAL: Atlanta Dream: 82, Indiana Fever: 73
FINAL: New York Liberty: 99, Las Vegas Aces: 61
FINAL: Los Angeles Sparks: 91, Washington Mystics: 83
FINAL: Chicago Sky: 104, Dallas Wings: 96
CFL
FINAL: Saskatchewan Roughriders: 26, Ottawa RedBlacks: 24
Eddie Alfaro, shown here popping up at bat during a home game June 16 had one of few notable performances for the Panners in Sunday's 2-2 loss. Alfaro had two hits in two at-bats, The Panners only collected four hits in the loss to Everett in the final game of their Canada road trip. Mark Li…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.