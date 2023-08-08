Daily sports results
All scores are final as of News-Miner press deadline
MLB
FINAL: Toronto Blue Jays: 3, Cleveland Guardians: 1
FINAL: Minnesota Twins: 9, Detroit Tigers: 3
FINAL: Los Angeles Dodgers: 13, San Diego Padres: 7
FINAL: Cincinnati Reds: 5, Miami Marlins: 2
FINAL: Chicago White Sox: 5, New York Yankees: 1
FINAL: Milwaukee Brewers: 12, Colorado Rockies: 1
FINAL: Boston Red Sox: 6, Kansas City Royals: 2
POSTPONED: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals
MID 8th: Pittsburgh Pirates: 7, Atlanta Braves: 5
TOP 7th: New York Mets: 7, Chicago Cubs: 2
TOP 6th: Oakland Athletics: 3, Texas Rangers: 2
END 5th: San Francisco Giants: 1, Los Angeles Angels: 0
Women’s World Cup (Round of 16)
FINAL: England: 0, Nigeria: 0 (England advances on penalty kicks)
FINAL: Australia: 2, Denmark: 0
