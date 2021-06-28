The Spruce Tree Classic wrapped up another race this year over the weekend and there were plenty of Fairbanksans to be proud of.
This year’s winner was local Curtis Henry, completing the 6.9 mile course through UAF’s campus in just 46 minutes and 21 seconds. It’s been a good month for Henry in regards to competition as he recently won the AlaskAcross as well.
The second place finisher was a name known well around the Fairbanks track community and to fans of West Valley athletics. Riga Grubis was the runner-up in the classic with a time of 52 minutes and two seconds.
Competitors continued to trickle in the rest of the way. Christopher Swingley finished the race in third place with a time of 52 minutes and 10 seconds, just behind Grubis, while Greg Finstad took fourth place with a time of 55 minutes and 53 seconds. Aaron Marks was the fifth place finisher with a time of 56 minutes and 27 seconds.
Following Marks was sixth place finisher Bruce Gard and his final time of 57 minutes and one second, followed by seventh place finisher Tim Parker, who wrapped up the race in 57 minutes and 27 seconds. Walter Lindley took eighth place after completing the course in 59 minutes and 58 seconds and Dee Gard was just behind him with a final time of 64 minutes and 17 seconds.
Rulon Jensen rounded out the top ten with a final time of 69 minutes and 40 seconds with Gary Pohl just behind that at 70 minutes and 57 seconds. William Mitchell was the twelfth place finisher with a time of 73 minutes and 22 seconds while Tracey Martinson wrapped in 78 minutes and 41 seconds. Patrick Kalen completed the course in 79 minutes and 33 seconds while Monroe soccer coach John Mayer ran a time of 82 minutes and 13 seconds.
The final two finishers of the race were Amy Zacheis with a time of 84 minutes and 39 seconds and Kathryn Mallory with a time of 85 minutes and four seconds.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.