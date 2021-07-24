For the third consecutive day, the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics held fierce competition while also celebrating Native Alaskan culture at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. For the third consecutive day, the main focus was how great everyone felt to be back together again.
“It’s been good (to be back),” said competitor Aizah Sullivan. “I remember when I was a kid and it was here at the Big Dipper. To be back here now that I’m older and see my little cousins running around is giving me a bit of nostalgia. It’s pretty cool.”
The only competition held late Thursday was the Maktak Eating contest. Donna Rexford of Anchorage won first place with a time of 56.09 seconds. Fairbanks’ own Diane DuFour came in second with a time of 1 minute and 10.96 seconds and Corinne Danner of Barrow finished third with a time of 1 minute 30.64 seconds.
There was a full slate of events Friday morning, beginning with the finals for the Indian Stick Pull. In the women’s competition, Marjorie Tahbone of Nome was the overall winner while Nicole Johnson of Anchorage and Julee-Anna Van Velzor of Chugiak finished in second and third place, respectively. In the men’s contest, Ezra Elisoff of Juneau was the overall winner with Leroy Shangin of Anchorage taking second and Kyle Worl of Juneau taking third.
The next event was the preliminaries and finals for Drop the Bomb. In the finals, Paris Hebel of Nome ended up taking home first place as he dominated all other competitors with a distance of 27 feet and 8 inches. Kyle Abbott of Juneau took second with a distance of 11 feet and 101/2 inches while Christopher Sumdum Jr. of Anchorage was third with a distance of 11 feet and 21/2 inches.
The final event of the morning was one of WEIO’s most popular as the Ear Pull closed the first portion of the day’s events. This year’s third place finisher was Matthew Quinto while the finals of the men’s competition was an upset victory. Shangin, a multi-time winner of the Ear Pull, ended up coming in second place as James Wardlow was the overall winner for the men’s category. It was Wardlow’s first WEIO competition since 2017.
For the women, Denali Glenzal was the third place finisher while the finals saw another upset victory. Nicole Johnson came in second place while Aizah Sullivan was the overall winner. Sullivan had never placed in the Ear Pull before.
WEIO continued events in the evening and concludes on Saturday.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530.