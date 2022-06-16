Paul Johnson has signed with the University of Alaska Fairbanks basketball team, becoming the fourth newcomer for the upcoming season.
“Paul is a great young man transferring to UAF from a high academic school University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash.,” coach Greg Sparling said. “He will be a great addition to the program. .. He will help us in the backcourt as a combo guard.”
Johnson, a 6-foot guard from Seattle, played for two seasons at Puget Sound, an NCAA Division III program. The Loggers are coming off 3-10 (shortened season due to Covid-19) and 9-16 seasons.
During his first season with the Loggers, he scored 12.8 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the floor. In his second season, while remaining a freshman eligibility-wise, he posted 18.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field in 21 games.
Johnson’s offensive numbers in the Northwest Conference ranked fourth in points per game; third in his three-pointers per game (2.4); and seventh in free throw percentage (75.6%)
The Nanooks are coming off a 14-15 season that included a Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title and NCAA Division II tournament wins over CSU-San Marcos and Azusa Pacific. The Nanooks eventually fell to Chico State 70-52 in the West Regional Final.