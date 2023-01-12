UAF

The Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team welcomes the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks and Central Washington Wildcats this week at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.

The Nanooks are fresh off of their big win over Alaska Anchorage on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Fairbanks. After a 32-32 tie at the halftime break and a seven-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the Nanooks used a 17-5 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to snag a 61-56 win over the Seawolves behind 25 points from sophomore guard Destiny Reimers. Reimers posted 15 points in the second-half and eight in the fourth quarter. Sam Tolliver was the only other ‘Nook in double-digits with 11 points. This win over UAA was Alaska’s first since Jan. 27, 2007, an 85-83 OT win over UAA in Fairbanks.