For the third time ever — and second time in the last three outings — the University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team came out on top in a battle with the University of Alaska Anchorage.
The highlight of Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium could have been when the Nanooks retired the No. 24 jersey of Brad Oleson — the North Pole native whose accolades include being the program’s top scorer with 1,883 points in three seasons.
Leading UAF to three straight NCAA Division II tournaments from 2003-2005, Oleson — now a Fairbanks resident — accepted the honor at halftime next to his wife and children.
Instead, current Nanooks Bryan Nguyen scored 22 points, supported by Tyler Mrus with 18 and Abdullahi Mohamed with 14, as the Nanooks topped UAA 89-79.
While the Seawolves still hold a 23-3 edge in the rivalry dating back to 2009, UAF has now won two of the last three meetings, including last year’s GNAC Tournament semifinal that was part of the Nanooks’ run to the NCAA Division II West Regional final.
The win was also crucial for this year’s UAF squad (8-10 overall, 3-7 GNAC) as it keeps them in contention for a sixth-place finish in the GNAC regular season. In a format change, only six teams will qualify for the postseason conference tournament in Bellingham, Wash. Northwest Nazarene (5-6) is in the sixth spot with Western Washington one game back at 4-7 in GNAC play.
Leading the Seawolves (9-10, 3-7) for all but 2½ minutes of play, a 10-0 UAF run, err, uh, walk?, that included six free throws, a Paul Johnson jumper and an Isaac Garcia layup gave them a 12-point lead with 7:03 to play.
UAA managed to cut the deficit to 1 with a barrage of 3-pointers (two each by AJ Garrity and Caleb Larsen) before the Nanooks closed out the half on a 10-5 surge to hold a 40-34 edge.
Taking control over the first four minutes out of the locker room, the Nanooks extended their lead to 49-36 as UAA went one for four from the field with a turnover. A timeout called by coach Rusty Osborne couldn’t sway momentum, as back-to-back jumpers by Johnson and Jaycson Bereal Jr. gave UAF a 60-45 lead with 11:43 to play.
From that point, time was on the Nanooks side as their lead never dipped below seven as they effectively worked the shot clock and hit a remarkable 17 of 18 free throws down the stretch.
Top scorers for the Seawolves were A.J. Garrity with 16 points, Caleb Larsen with 16 and Dathan Satchell with 11.
The Nanooks will try to ride the momentum from their rivalry win through a pair of home games this week. They’ll host Central Washington (9-10, 5-5) Thursday at 7 p.m. and Northwest Nazarene on Saturday at 3 p.m.