UAF vs UAA

Jaron Williams (No. 1) of Alaska Anchorage tries to handle the ball while being defended by Tyler Mrus during the Nanooks’ 89-79 win on Saturday. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

For the third time ever — and second time in the last three outings — the University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team came out on top in a battle with the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The highlight of Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium could have been when the Nanooks retired the No. 24 jersey of Brad Oleson — the North Pole native whose accolades include being the program’s top scorer with 1,883 points in three seasons.