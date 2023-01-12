The Nanooks men’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 2023. They’ll welcome the Simon Fraser Red Leafs on Thursday, Jan. 12 and the Western Washington Vikings on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Nanooks have a top-30 nationally-ranked offense and defense for field goal percentage. They are 24th in the nation and second in the GNAC with a 49.4 shooting percentage. They lead the GNAC in free-throw percentage, shooting 78.3% from the line; their 7.2 rebound margin is also good for first in the GNAC, as is their 64.4 scoring defense and keeping their opponents to 31.3% from deep.
Simon Fraser comes to Fairbanks on a four-game skid. They fell to Saint Martin’s on Dec. 29, Western Oregon on Dec. 31, Seattle Pacific on Jan. 5 and Montana State Billings on Jan. 7. Their last win came on Dec. 19, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i against Chaminade, a 74-69 victory.
SFU is led by Georges Lefebvre, who is posting 10.6 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor. He’s also grabbing a team-high 5.4 rebounds per game. He’s dished 11 assists and blocked the third-most shots with a dozen. David Penney follows with 9.8 points per game. He’s shooting 40.2% from the floor, 37.2% from three and 76.3% from the free-throw line. He’s the team-leader in assists with 47 and is second with 19 steals. Alongside Penney, five other SFU players are averaging more than six points per game.
The Western Washington Vikings are on a three-game slide coming to Alaska. They fell to Saint Martin’s by five on Dec. 31, Montana State Billings by four on Jan. 5 and fell to SPU 90-73 on Jan. 7. The Vikings opened up the season hot with wins in seven of their first eight games before falling in five of their last seven.
WWU has five players averaging double-digits. D’Angelo Minnis leads the Vikings with 13.9 points per game while shooting 52.4% from the floor and 45.3% from three. He has dished the most assists with 48 this season. He is also the team-leader with 19 steals through 15 games played and started. Daniel Hornbuckle returns to his hometown and behind Minnis, is averaging the second-most minutes per game for the Vikings. He’s putting up 13.7 points per game while shooting 37% from both the field and three. He’s also shooting 84.2% from the free-throw line. Nic Welp is the top rebounder for the Vikings, grabbing 5.7 per game off the bench. BJ Kolly is the rim protector for WWU, blocking 26 shots this season, the next closest is Kai Johnson with 10.
After this return home, the Nanooks will head to Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon on Jan. 19-21. They’ll return home for a two-week stretch with games against Alaska Anchorage on Jan. 28, Central Washington on Feb. 2 and Northwest Nazarene before hitting the road until Feb. 16-18 for their Senior Week. Feb. 18 will mark the final home game for Alaska against Saint Martin’s. That will be senior day.
This Saturday’s game is Military Appreciation Day. Present your current Military ID and get in free — dependents included. This Thursday’s game will include the January Warrior of the Month presentation. Winners will be announced and presented with their banners.