UAF

The Nanooks men’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 2023. They’ll welcome the Simon Fraser Red Leafs on Thursday, Jan. 12 and the Western Washington Vikings on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Nanooks have a top-30 nationally-ranked offense and defense for field goal percentage. They are 24th in the nation and second in the GNAC with a 49.4 shooting percentage. They lead the GNAC in free-throw percentage, shooting 78.3% from the line; their 7.2 rebound margin is also good for first in the GNAC, as is their 64.4 scoring defense and keeping their opponents to 31.3% from deep.