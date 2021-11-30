The Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team overcame an eight-point halftime deficit but couldn’t maintain the momentum and eventually dropped an 83-76 decision to the Quincy University Hawks on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the Seawolf Thanksgiving Classic.
After falling behind 46-38 at halftime, the Nanooks scored the first 10 points of the second half and had small leads on several occasions before the Hawks pulled away down the stretch at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.
The Nanooks, 3-3 on the season, and Hawks finished the two-day event with 1-1 records. Host Alaska Anchorage went 2-0 and Hawaii Hilo went 0-2.
The Nanooks last tied the game at 70-70 on a pair of Shadeed Shabazz free throws with 6:13 left in the game, but Quincy’s Paul Zilinskas drained a 3-pointer with 5:46 remaining and Alaska never regained the lead.
The loss snapped the Nanooks three-game winning streak, while Quincy improved to 4-2 on the season.
The loss overshadowed another brilliant performance by Nanooks senior guard Shabazz as he poured in 37 points to go along with four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Shabazz was 15 for 27 from the field, 4 for 11 from 3-point range and a perfect 3 for 3 from the foul line.
Abdullahia Mohamed was the only other Nanook player in double figures with 18 points and a team-high five rebounds. He was 8 for 13 from the field.
No other Alaska player had more than six points.
In contrast, Quincy had four players in double figures led by Malik Hardmon with 23 points. He had a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with an 8 for 15 shooting performance. He made his only 3-point attempt and was 6 for 6 from the foul line.
Adam Moore added 15 points for the winners, while Charles Callier had 13 and Zilinskas registered 11.
The Hawks won the game from 3-point range as they converted on 12 of 23 long-range shots, while the Nanooks were just 5 for 18. Quincy also outrebounded the Nanooks 33-25.
The Nanooks open Great Northwest Athletic Conference action with games at Western Oregon in Monmouth, Oregon, on Thursday and at Saint Martin’s in Lacy, Washington, on Saturday. The Nanooks women’s team also opens conference play with road games against the same schools on the same nights.