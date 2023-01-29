Endurance? Consistency? Depth? Confidence?
Some intangible is haunting the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team. While they’ve taken halftime leads in several games this season — and have even held some of them into the fourth quarter — few of those games have ended up in the win column.
Such was the case Saturday as the Nanooks, who held a one-point lead over Simon Fraser at the half, were outscored 27-10 in the third quarter en route to an 80-74 loss at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
After responding to the 11 a.m. tipoff by going on a 7-0 run early in the first quarter, the Nanooks (4-14 overall, 1-10 GNAC) racked up a nine-point lead.
Simon Fraser (7-8, 5-6) came within three points of the lead in the first quarter and trailed by one at the half. And while Jessica Wisotzki scored 26 points and her younger sister, Sophia Wisotzki, added 20, it was forward Gemma Cutler who sparked the Red Leafs’ third- quarter offensive output. She scored six points in the period as the Red Leafs connecting on 8-of-18 shots, hitting 4-of-7 threes and going 7-of-9 at the line in 10 minutes.
UAF made a final surge in the final quarter, but the 16-point deficit was too tall of a mountain to climb.
With an 11-2 run with back-to-back 3-point goals by Emma McKenney, cutting the score down to single digits. Jayda van Dyke sank a 3-pointer to bring the game down to a single possession.
While hope remained for the Nanooks to retake the lead in the final three minutes, the Red Leafs pulled further ahead.
Forward Emma Wass, shaking off an injury that saw he exit Thursday’s game against Western Washington early, led UAF with 15 points. Sam Tolliver added 12 and McKenney finished with 11.
The Nanooks’ next outing will be Saturday at 5:15 p.m. at the University of Alaska Anchorage. UAF snapped its 24-game losing streak with its first-ever win, 61-56, over the Seawolves in Fairbanks on Jan. 7.