If there’s going to be March Madness in Fairbanks this year, it will have to start in February.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team played their final home game of the season Saturday, an 83-61 loss against the visiting St. Martin’s University Saints.
The loss by the Nanooks (11-13 overall, 6-10 GNAC) drops them into a tie for eighth place in the conference with two games remaining.
Under the league’s new format, only six teams will advance to the postseason tournament in Bellingham, Washington March 2-4.
While mathematically just one game behind sixth-place Central Washington and half-game behind seventh-place Western Washington, the Nanooks are heading on the road to face second-place Montana State University-Billings (19-7, 13-3) and third-place Seattle Pacific (15-10, 10-6) this week. And even upsetting both of those teams would still require multiple losses by Central Washington, Western Washington and Alaska Anchorage, the latter of which is also 6-10 in league play.
Honored before the game was the team’s only senior, Jordan Kanoe, who scored the first points of the game off the tip-off.
The game began as a low-scoring affair with the Saints leading 10-9 after the first 10 minutes of play.But Saint Martin’s (22-4, 14-2) soon went on an 8-0 run and then pushed its lead into double digits.
UAF’s Tybenn Sturm scored nine points over a five-minute stretch, including a layup with 1:30 left in the half to cut the lead to 30-27. But a pair of Saints’ 3-pointers and a layup in the closing 90 seconds stretched the Saint Martin’s lead to 38-29 at the half.
The Nanooks struggled in the second half, putting up just 10 points in the first 10 minutes and seeing their deficit reach 25 points at 82-57 when Nathaniel Strokes hit a 3-pointer with 1:57 to play.
Key to holding the Nanooks at bay was Saint Martin’s Shakeem Alcindo, with a game-high 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.
Top scorers for the Nanooks were Tyler Mrus (12 points), Nick Hopkins (11), and Jayscon Bereal Jr. (9).
The Nanooks will play at Montana State University-Billings on Thursday and at Seattle Pacific on Saturday. Both are at 3:15 p.m. Alaska time.