A little bit of overtime paid off for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team in the opening round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships Wednesday afternoon in Seattle.
After seeing a five-point lead evaporate in the final 10 seconds of regulation and falling behind by four points at the start of the 5-minute overtime, the No. 10-seeded Nanooks closed out the game with a 12-0 run to claim a 91-83 victory over No. 7 Simon Fraser University at Seattle Pacific University.
The victory enabled the Nanooks to advance to Thursday quarterfinals where they played Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks at Seattle Pacific.
Alaska senior guard Shadeed Shabazz had a spectacular performance to lead the way for the Nanooks.
Shabazz, who along with fellow senior Coleman Sparling were named honorable mention on the All-GNAC team earlier in the week, poured in 41 points, grabbed seven rebounds, registered seven steals and dished out three assists.
Sparling knocked down 15 points and grabbed five rebounds to help the Nanooks. Abdullahi Mohamed contributed 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Alaska, while Koby Huerta added 10 points and five assists to the winning effort.
The victory improved the Nanooks overall record to 9-14 on the season, heading into Thursday’s game against the second-seeded Nighthawks, 12-8 overall.
The Nanooks trailed most of the first half, but managed to go into the break behind by just two points, 38-36.
The second half was a bit on the wild side as the lead changed hands several times before the Nanooks took a 78-73 lead on a pair of Shabazz free throws with 14 seconds remaining in regulations.
Simon Fraser’s Drew Bryson nailed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to cut the deficit to 78-76. Shabazz made one of two free throws with seven seconds remaining, putting the Nanooks ahead 79-76, but the Nighthawks’ David Penney hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
Ironically, Shabazz’s only miss from the foul line gave the Nighthawks a chance to tie the game. Shabazz was 13 for 14 from the foul line and made 14 of 28 field goal attempts. His only 3-pointer came on his first shot of the game.
Northwest Nazarene grabbed an 83-79 advantage on a Penney layup with 3:32 left on the clock.
The Nanooks began their comeback on a pair of Mohamed free throws with 3:12 remaining and tied the scored on a Shabazz jumper with 2:51 left.
Sparling’s free throw gave the Nanooks the lead for good with 2:04 remaining. He gave the Nanooks a four-point lead when he drained a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left on the clock. Huerta and Shabazz each made two free throws in the closing seconds to complete Alaska’s 12-0 run.
Penney led Simon Fraser with 26 points and Bryson came off the bench to add 17. Jahmal Wright tallied 13 in the loss and Julian Roche had 10.
Simon Fraser finished the season with a 12-13 overall record.
In Wednesday’s other opening-round game, Western Oregon defeated Western Washington, 70-59. Western Oregon went on to play top-seeded Saint Martin’s in the quarterfinals.
Other quarterfinal matchups on Thursday pitted Alaska Anchorage against Seattle Pacific and Montana State Billings against Central Washington.
Thursday’s winners advanced to tonight’s semifinals at Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Wash. The championship game is slated for Saturday night at Saint Martin’s.