The Alaska Nanooks couldn’t keep up with the host Seattle Pacific Falcons in the opening round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championship women’s basketball tournament Wednesday afternoon in Seattle.
Seattle Pacific limited the Nanooks to just 10 points in each of the first three quarters as the Falcons put an end to Alaska’s season with a 78-48 triumph.
Seattle Pacific never trailed in the game as the Falcons took a 21-10 lead in the first quarter and pulled away for a 39-20 halftime advantage.
It was a tough year for the Nanooks, who finished the season with a 3-20 overall record and a 2-15 mark in conference play.
The Nanooks lost their top returning player, Sam Toliver, in the opening game of the season due to a knee injury. Toliver earned GNAC Newcomer of the Year honors in her freshman season, 2019-20. Alaska did not play in 2020-21 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
This year’s leading scorer and All-GNAC honorable mention selection, Pearl Green of Galena, did not play the final five games of the year.
On Wednesday, the Nanooks couldn’t produce much of an offense against the stifling Falcons defense. Claudia Diez Marti led the Nanooks with 14 points and three assists. Paola Perez-Mendoza added 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and f our steals. Destiny Reimers chipped in eight points, but no other Alaska player had more than four.
Ashley Alter and Lolo Weatherspoon led the Falcons balanced offensive attack with 14 points apiece. Kaprice Boston tallied 13 for the winners. Eleven of the 15 Seattle Pacific players who saw action wound up in the scoring column.
Alaska only had nine players and they all scored at least two points.
While the Nanooks season came to an end, Seattle Pacific advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal round against second-seeded Alaska Anchorage.
In the other women’s opening-round game, Saint Martin’s notched a 71-62 victory over Western Oregon. St. Martin’s played No. 1-seed Western Washington in the quarterfinals Thursday.
The other quarterfinal games on Thursday saw Montana State Billings go up against Northwest Nazarene and Simon Fraser University face off against Central Washington.
Quarterfinal winners meet in the semifinals this afternoon at Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Washington. Semifinal winners play in the championship game at Saint Martin’s Saturday evening.