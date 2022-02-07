It’s starting to sound like a broken record for the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team.
The Nanooks continue to play their Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponents tough, but can’t make a late rally.
That was the case again Saturday afternoon in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center as the Nanooks held their ground for more than three quarters before the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks pulled away to claim an 87-73 victory.
The loss dropped the Nanooks 2-15 on the season and 1-11 in conference play.
After a frantic schedule the past two weeks which saw the Nanooks play six games in 10 days, Alaska gets a bit of a break this week. The Nanooks won’t play another game until Saturday when they return to the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium for a 3 p.m. contest against intrastate rival Alaska Anchorage.
Against Northwest Nazarene on Saturday, the Nanooks garnered an early lead only to see the Nighthawks pull ahead 21-19 at the end of the first quarter.
The game remained close for most of the second quarter, but the Nighthawks went on a late surge to go into the halftime break with a 43-35 advantage.
Every time the Nanooks would make a run and close the gap in the second half, Northwest Nazarene would respond with a run of its own to keep Alaska from getting to close.
The Nighthawks extended the lead to 68-59 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Nanooks 19-14 in the final 10 minutes.
Pearle Green, a freshman from Galena, led the Nanooks with a game high 29 points to go along with three assists and a pair of steals. Ellen Silva was the only other Alaska player in double figures with 12 points. Zasha Krupa had 11 rebounds and five assists for the Nanooks, while Savannah Huerta also had five assists.
All 12 of Northwest Nazarene’s players had four or more points. The Nighthawks were led by Cami Knishka with 16 points, while Erin Jenkins registered 10 points and four assists. Nyalam Thabach had 10 rebounds to go along with her nine points.
The Nighthawks improved to 12-6 on the season and 6-4 in GNAC play.