The Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team couldn’t sustain a strong start Saturday afternoon against the Western Oregon Wolves.
The Nanooks led the Great Northwest Athletic Conference contest after the first quarter and were ahead by as many as six points, 23-17, with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter before the Wolves gained control and went on to claim an 82-70 win in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
After taking a 20-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Nanooks were outscored 25-18 in the second and third quarters to fall behind by 11 points. The Wolves didn’t allow Alaska to strike back in the final 10 minutes of final regular season game of the year for both teams.
The Nanooks finished the year with a 3-19 overall record and a 2-15 conference mark. Western Oregon ended the regular season at 9-15 overall and 5-13 in the GNAC.
Both teams advance to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships later this week in the Seattle area. The Nanooks are the No. 10 seed and will play at No. 7 Seattle Pacific in the first round Wednesday afternoon. Western Oregon is seeded No. 8 and will play at No. 9 Saint Martin’s University on the opening day of the championships.
Paola Perez-Mendoza led the Nanooks with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds. Claudia Diez Marti had 12 points and three steals, while Ellen Silva registered 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Caitlin Pusich and Destiny Reimers dished out four assists apiece.
The Nanooks honored lone senior Zosha Krupa of Sitka prior to the final home game of her career. Krupa played 25 minutes, garnering two points, three rebounds and two steals.
All nine players on the Western Oregon roster scored five points or more. Tresia McCarver and Princy Paaluhi-Caulk led the way with 13 points apiece. Ana McClave and Alexis Wright added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wolves. McCarver had five assists and Wright led the team with seven rebounds.