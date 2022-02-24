What a night Tuesday was for the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team.
The young Nanooks, with six freshman, four sophomores and a lone senior on the roster, rallied to score the final eight points of the game to stun Simon Fraser with a 2-point victory, 80-78, in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference contest in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
Freshman Destiny Reimers of Anchorage scored on a driving layup with 1.5 seconds remaining to cap an 8-0 run and lift the Nanooks to its first ever win against Simon Fraser. The visitors from Burnaby, British Columbia had registered 25 straight wins against the Nanooks, including an 83-58 triumph on their home court last Saturday.
Trailing 78-72 late in the fourth quarter, the Nanooks began their rally when senior Zosha Krupa drained a 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining in the game. It was her only 3-pointer of the night and she finished with five points.
Another 3-pointer by Savannah Huerta with about a minute remaining tied the game at 78-78, setting the stage for Reimers’ game-winning basket.
Simon Fraser’s Claudia Hart was whistled for an offensive foul with eight seconds remaining to give the Nanooks the chance to pull out their first home win of the season.
After a 30-second timeout, the Nanooks worked the ball to Reimers, who drove the lane and put up the game-winning shot. The ball hung on the rim for a short time before falling through the net, much to the delight of the 200 or so Nanook faithful in attendance.
A desperation 3-pointer by Simon Fraser’s Georgia Schwant missed its mark and the Nanooks were able to improve to 3-17 on the season and 2-13 in the GNAC
Simon Fraser fell to 11-13 on the season and 7-8 in conference play.
Caitlin Pusich, a sophomore forward from Juneau, led Alaska with a career-high 20 points that included 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. Huerta finished with 14 points for the Nanooks, while Reimers and Ellen Silva each chipped in 12 points.
Claudia Diez Marti had a team-high seven rebounds for the Nanooks, while Paola Perez-Mendoza had seven assists and Pusich had four steals.
Jessica Wisotzki and Jessica Jones led the way for Simon Fraser. Wisotzki had a game-high 25 points and six rebounds, with Jones contributing 20 points and four rebounds. Each player registered four 3-pointers in a losing cause.
The Nanooks close out the regular season with home games against the Saint Martin’s University Saints at 5:15 tonight (Thursday) and the Western Oregon University Wolves at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Alaska Nanooks men also close out the regular season with home games against Saint Martin’s at 7:30 tonight and Western Oregon at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The men’s Monday night home game against the Seattle Pacific Falcons was canceled because Seattle Pacific could only field a team of six players, according to a Nanooks press release.
For more information on Alaska Nanooks athletics, go to www.alaskananooks.com.