The Patty Center witnessed a tail of two runs on the second day of the Mt. McKinley Bank North Star Invitational, as the UAF women (1-2) lost 76-61 to Northwood University.
After an early three-point lead for the Nanooks, the Timberwolves ran out ahead, ending the first up four, 19-15.
The Timberwolves would not stop there, extending their lead to 14 late in the second quarter.
UAF would not quit, powering back late in the second into the early third, going on a 13-0 run, cutting the Timberwolves lead to 31-30.
The run was initiated by a defensive change by interim Head Coach Jessie Craig, moving from man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone.
“Our third quarters are kind of our nemesis, so we hoped to bring a little more energy. Get some steals out of it. Man wasn’t working great so we needed to switch to zone for a while,” said Craig.
The move to zone worked in the second quarter, as the Timberwolves went ice cold going 0-10 from three.
The difference in the game was the three-pointer, as the Timberwolves would hit five more three-pointers than the Nanooks making up the exact point differential between the teams.
The three-pointer also initiated the second run in the Patty. Timberwolves sophomore Maddie Voelker would score eight-straight for Northwood, including a deep-three pointer to extend the lead to 12, 62-50.
Galena-native, freshman Pearle Green would answer with three of her own, the Timberwolves would respond as junior Makenzie Todd stroked a three to effectively end the game.
Both the Nanooks and Timberwolves struggled to contain each other, seeing both teams tied in points in the paint. The Nanooks finished with one more turnover and just three less offensive rebounds as well.
The Nanook offense struggled to flow at times, especially after losing preseason All-GNAC performer and last year’s number two scorer, Sam Tolliver for the season with a torn ACL.
UAF’s youth was on-display all-night as multiple freshman played big minutes, including all four starting guards.
“We’re pretty young, so we have a lot to learn in discipline and effort, and buying in. We just need to fix a lot of things. We have a really good foundation, really good players. We just need to bring a little more dog out.”
Freshmen guards Claudia Diez Marti, Destiny Reimers and Paola Perez-Mendoza showed that dog even in the loss.
Reimers and Diez Marti led the Nanooks in scoring with 19 and 15 respectively, Diez Marti also played the whole entire game. Perez-Mendoza nearly put up a triple-double with eight points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
The Nanooks will wrap up the Mt. McKinley Bank North Star Invitational on Sunday at 3 p.m. with a game against Southern Nazarene University. University of Tampa will face-off against Northwood at 1 p.m.