Led by another impressive performance from Shadeed Shabazz, the Alaska Nanooks rallied to beat intrastate rival Alaska Anchorage in the semifinals of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament Friday night in Lacey, Washington.
Shabazz scored 21 of his 33 points in the second half as the Nanooks rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Seawolves 63-58 to advance to Saturday night’s championship game against Central Washington at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey.
The Nanooks, who were seeded 10th in the 10-team GNAC tournament, are now 11-14 on the season. Alaska has won three straight tournament games after trailing at halftime in all three contests. The Nanooks beat seventh-seeded Simon Fraser University in overtime on Wednesday and then routed No. 2 seed Northwest Nazarene in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Friday’s game marked the first time the two Alaska schools had ever faced each other in the postseason. It was sweet revenge for the Nanooks, who were humiliated by the Seawolves in the only regular season meeting between the two schools this season.
Fifth-seeded Central Washington held off a late Western Oregon rally to post a 65-64 victory over the ninth-seeded Wolves.
Central Washington and Alaska split their two-game series during the regular season. The Nanooks won 97-95 in overtime in Fairbanks and lost 76-73 in Ellensburg, Washington.
Alaska head coach Greg Sparling spent 24 seasons as head coach at Central Washington before taking over as head coach of the Nanooks prior to the 2018-19 season.
Saturday night’s title contest marked the first time Alaska had ever played in the GNAC tournament championship game.
In three tournament games, Shabazz has scored 93 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and recorded 13 steals.
Friday night, the Nanooks trailed the Seawolves by four points at halftime, 27-23. Anchorage expanded its lead to 37-27 early in the second half before the Nanooks rallied.
Alaska stormed back to tie the score at 42-42 with 10:44 left in the game. The Nanooks took their first lead of the second half, 49-47, when Koby Heirta nailed a 3-pointer with 7:31 left on the clock.
The Seawolves tied the game 31 seconds later on a pair of Oggie Pantovic free throws, but Shabizz put the Nanooks ahead for good on a free throw with 5:20 remaining.
The Nanooks stretched the lead to 57-50 before the Seawolves made one final charge. Anchorage cut the deficit to 61-58 on a Tobin Karlberg 3-pointer with 14 seconds left on the clock.
The Nanooks beat the Anchorage full-court press and used sophomore Abdullahi Mohamed’s dunk to close out the scoring with eight seconds left in the game.
Huerta and Mohamed scored 14 points apiece for the Nanooks. Willie Thomas III accounted for the other two Alaska points.
Coleman Sparling turned in an outstanding defensive performance for the Nanooks, holding Anchorage’s Pantovic to just six points. Even though he didn’t score a point, Sparling pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to help the Nanooks gain a 34-30 advantage on the boards
Karlberg led the Seawolves with 28 points, but the only other Anchorage player to score in double figures was Hunter Sweet with 10 points.