A miracle 3-pointer by Quin Barnard at the end of regulation and a dominating 40-point performance by senior guard Shadeed Shabazz enabled the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team to claim a 98-89 come-from-behind overtime victory against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers on Saturday in Rohnert Park, California.
Down by three points with 3.5 seconds left, the Nanooks inbounded the ball to Barnard near the midcourt line and he promptly launched the ball toward the basket. It swished through the net as time ran out to tie the score at 82-82 and set the stage for the five-minute overtime session.
Shabazz and Coleman Sparling helped the Nanooks dominate the extra session as Alaska outscored the Pioneers 16-7 to claim a 98-89 win on the final day of the Rod Logsdon Basketball Challenge hosted by Sonoma State.
The Nanooks finished the Challenge with a 2-0 record and are now 2-2 on the season.
With six minutes left in regulation the Nanooks looked like they were done as they trailed 67-56 and were showing little signs of life. That’s when Shabazz took control and pulled the Nanooks back into the game.
The Nanooks closed to within two points, 69-67, with 2:20 to play, but East Bay’s Zifer Williams scored five straight points and it looked like the Pioneers were going to hold on.
Shabazz had other ideas as he hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing moments to set the stage for Barnard’s miracle game-tying shot.
The Nanooks scored the first four points of overtime and never trailed in the extra session.
Shabazz, the top returning player for the Nanooks, had been quiet the first three games of the season averaging just 11 points a game.
Saturday was a different story. He was 12 for 24 from the field, 4 for 8 from 3-point range and 12 for 14 from the foul line for 40 points. He also had a game-high 10 rebounds and five steals.
Barnard and Koby Huerta added 12 points apiece for the Nanooks. Huerta registered four assists and Barnard had three. Sparling had four of his 11 points in overtime and collected seven rebounds.
Williams led the Pioneers with 32 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Kaito Williams added 13 points for East Bay, while Jesse Galloway and Zack Peristein had 10 apiece.
Next up for the Nanooks is a pair of games in the Seawolf Thanksgiving Classic. Alaska faces the University of Hawaii-Hilo on Saturday and Quincy College on Sunday at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.