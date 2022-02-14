The Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team started strong in both halves of Saturday evening’s game against the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks, but couldn’t finish either one.
The Nanooks let leads slip away in both 20-minute sessions in suffering a 73-66 Great Northwest Athletic conference loss to the Nighthawks in Nampa, Idaho. The Nanooks led by as many as seven points in the first half before the Nighthawks stormed back to take a 35-30 lead into the halftime break.
Alaska came out and regained the lead in the second half and the Nanooks had a five-point advantage with less than 10 minutes remaining when the Nighthawks struck again. The score was knotted 60-60 with 3:01 when Northwest Nazarene’s James Nelson hit two free throws to trigger a 13-6 run that closed out the Nighthawks’ victory.
The loss dropped the Nanooks to 7-12 on the season and 4-9 in conference play. The Nanooks are idle until Saturday when they play at intrastate rival Alaska Anchorage. With the win, Northwest Nazarene improved to 8-7 on the season and 6-4 in conference play. Saturday’s setback ruined a brilliant double-double performance by the Nanooks Abdullahi Mohamed, who registered game-highs in points with 26 and rebounds with 12.
Shadeed Shabazz came off the bench to score 11 points for the Nanooks and Koby Huerta knocked down 10. Coleman Sparling added eight points and seven rebounds for the Nanooks. Tru Allen led a trio of Nighthawks in double-figures with 19 points. Nelson finished with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the winners and Gabriel Murphy chipped in 12 points.
After their game against the Seawolves on Saturday, the Nanooks return home for the final three games of the regular season, Feb. 21 against Seattle Pacific University, Feb. 24 against first-place Saint Martin’s and Feb. 26 against Western Oregon.