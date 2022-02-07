The Mighty Band of Six propelled the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team to its second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory Saturday evening.
With only six players in uniform, coach Greg Sparling’s Nanooks rallied down the stretch to pull out a 64-59 victory over Simon Fraser University of British Columbia in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
Trailing 55-50 with 5:44 remaining in the game, the Nanooks closed the contest with a 14-4 run to claim their second straight conference win. The Nanooks defeated Western Washington on Thursday night.
The Nanooks, 6-10 overall and 3-7 in the GNAC, wrap up a three-game home stand at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they entertain the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets.
As was the case Thursday against Western Washington, all six of the Nanooks who dressed for the game contributed to the win.
Quin Barnard led the Nanooks with 18 points, including a 3 for 7 effort from 3-point range and a 9 for 11 performance from the free throw line.
Barnard’s two free throws with 2:05 remaining in the game put the Nanooks ahead for good at 60-59.
Abdullahi Mohamed added 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Nanooks, while Coleman Sparling registered his second straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Koby Huerta dropped in nine points for Alaska, while Jahvonta Jones tallied eight and Tybenn Sturm chipped in four.
Alaska was without the services of Shadeed Shabazz, the GNAC’s leading scorer with an average of 21.9 points per game, and Willie Thomas III for the second straight game.
Elliot Demaculangan led Simon Fraser with a game-high 21 points, including a 5 for 10 shooting performance from 3-point range. Willfried Balata was the only other Simon Fraser player in double figures with 12 points.
The Nanooks got off to a hot start taking a 7-0 lead, but by the time halftime rolled around Simon Fraser went into the break with a 35-34 advantage.
Simon Fraser either led or the score was tied for most of the second half before the Nanooks went on their final 14-4 run.
The loss dropped Simon Fraser to 9-8 on the season and 4-5 in conference action.
Following Tuesday night’s game against Montana State Billings, the Nanooks hit the road for games Thursday at Central Washington and Saturday at Northwest Nazarene.