The Alaska Nanooks had to work a little bit extra to claim their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball victory Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center.
Senior guard Shadeed Shabazz hit a short jumper in the lane with one second remaining in overtime to give the Nanooks a scintillating 97-95 victory over the Central Washington Wildcats.
The victory snapped Alaska’s five-game losing streak as the Nanooks improved to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in conference play. Central Washington fell to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in GNAC play.
Shabazz scored 10 of his team-high 23 points in the overtime session and his game-winning shot came after Central Washington’s David Thompson tied the game at 95-95 with 14 seconds left on the clock in extra session.
In a game that had some huge swings in momentum, the Nanooks led by six points, 94-88, with 1:29 seconds left in the extra session only to see the Wildcats come storming back to pull even on Robinson’s score in the paint.
“The guys stepped up, made plays, got some big rebounds and stepped up and made free throws in the end,” Nanooks coach Gary Sparling said in a Nanooks press release.
The Nanooks led by as many as 12 points on two occasions in the first half, but Central Washington chipped away and Alaska only led 34-32 at halftime.
The Nanooks opened a nine-point lead, 45-36, four minutes into the second half, but Western Washinton went on a 14-0 run to take at 50-45 with 13:09 left in the regulation.
The Wildcats led 57-50 when the Nanooks went on a 14-7 run to knot the score at 64-64 with 7:17 left on the clock. The game went back and forth down the stretch.
Shabazz made two free throws with 22 seconds left in regulation to knot the game at 78-78.
Central Washington’s attempt to tie the score was voided when Alaska’s Willie Thomas III stole the ball from Robinson with two seconds remaining.
In addition to his 23 points, Shabazz grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out six assists and had three steals.
Quin Barnard came off the bench to score 23 points, including a 7 for 12 effort from 3-point range.
Koby Huerta played all 45 minutes for the Nanooks and finished with 17 points and three assists. Thomas added 15 points for the Nanooks with Abdullahi Mohamed chipping in 12. Coleman Sparling pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and dished out six assists to go along with his seven points.
Thompson and Xavier Smith led Central Washington with 29 points apiece. Marqus Gilson was the only other Central player in double figures with 16 points.
The Nanooks hope to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night when they play at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. The Nanooks return home to host intrastate rival Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at 5:15 Saturday in Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.