The Alaska Nanooks sent their seniors out in style Saturday afternoon with a come-from-behind victory over the Western Oregon Wolves.
In a Great Northwest Athletics Conference men’s basketball game in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center that featured huge momentum swings, the Nanooks made the last run to pull out an 89-83 triumph in the final game of the regular season for both schools.
The Nanooks came out firing on all cylinders and led by as many as 14 points, 39-25, with 3:13 remaining in the first half. The Wolves, however, cut the deficit to seven, 45-38, at the break.
Western Oregon seized control at the start of the second half and pulled ahead by six points, 67-61, with 9:21 left in the game.
That’s when the Nanooks decided they’d had enough and outscored the Wolves 28-16 the rest of the way to pull out the victory.
The win propelled the Nanooks to 8-14 on the season and 5-12 in conference action heading into GNAC Championships this weekend in the Seattle area. Western Oregon fell to 7-17 on the season and 6-10 in conference play.
The Nanooks are the No. 10 seed in the tournament and play seventh-seeded Simon Fraser University to open the GNAC Championships on Wednesday at Seattle Pacific University. The ninth-seeded Wolves play No. 8 Western Washington on Wednesday at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Wash.
Four Nanooks were honored prior to the start of Saturday’s game – Quin Barnard, Koby Huerta, Shadeed Shabazz and Coleman Sparling.
Barnard didn’t play Saturday, but the other three Nanooks playing the final home game of their college careers all contributed to the winning effort.
Shabazz, Alaska’s leading scorer this season, led five Nanooks in double figures with a 30-point performance that included three assists, four steals and six rebounds. His 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining put a dagger in the heart of the Wolves.
Coleman Sparling registered another double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three assists.
Huerta played 31 minutes, scoring two points and picking up a pair of assists.
Abdullahi Mohamed tallied 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Nanooks, while Johvanta Jones added 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Willie Thomas III chipped in 11 points, four blocked shots and four rebounds.
Western Oregon had four players in double figures led by Tyreek Price with 18 points. Yosani Clay and Daisone Hughes each tallied 17 for the Wolves, while Collin Warmouth had 15. Warmouth and Hughes had eight rebounds apiece.