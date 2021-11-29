For the first 37 minutes Saturday’s opening game of the Seawolf Thanksgiving Classic, the Alaska Nanooks and Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans played just about as even as anyone could.
But the final three minutes belonged to the Alaska men’s basketball team as the Nanooks pulled away to claim a 76-67 victory at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.
Leading 65-64, the Nanooks Jahvonta Jones, a junior transfer from Big Bend Community College in Oregon, scored five straight points and the Nanooks converted their free throws down the stretch to win their third straight game and improve to 3-2 on the season.
The Vulcans dropped to 4-2 after winning four of their first five games this year.
Jones finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Coleman Sparling was the Nanooks leading scorer with 18 points. He was 6 for 12 from the floor and 3 for 5 from 3-point range to pace the Nanooks. Sparling also had three assists and a steal.
Quin Barnard, a fifth-year senior transfer from the University of Washington, contributed 11 points for the Nanooks, including 3 for 4 shooting from the 3-point line. He also had five assists, a blocked shot and two steals.
Senior Shadeed Shabazz chipped in 10 points for Alaska to go along with five rebounds and a pair of steals.
Every Nanook player who saw significant action contributed heavily to the victory.
Koby Huerta had eight points and five assists, Abdullahi Mohamed had eight points and eight rebounds, while Willie Thomas III grabbed eight points to go along with his six points.
Three-point shooting and free throw shooting played key roles for the Nanooks.
Alaska shot 8 for 15 from 3-point range and while they only made 20 of 28 free throws, they were 16 for 19 in the second half when the game was on the line.
Donald McHenry led the Vulcans with 20 points and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Nanooks closed out the Seawolf Basketball Classic with a game against Quincy College on Sunday afternoon.
Alaska opens Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with games at the Western Oregon Wolves on Thursday and at the Saint Martin’s Saints on Saturday.