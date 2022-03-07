From worst to first! That’s the story of the 2021-22 Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team.
After finishing the regular season with an 8-14 overall record and finishing last in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a 5-11 mark, the No. 10-seeded Nanooks were crowned conference champions Saturday night in Lacey, Washington, posting a resounding 72-57 victory over the No. 5-seeded Central Washington Wildcats.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys and what they just accomplished,” Alaska coach Greg Sparling said in the GNAC post-game press conference at Saint Martin’s University. “It really hasn’t sunk in yet, but when it does it will be a very special night. A lot of people said that coming into the tournament we were the scariest team they would have to play. I guess we proved it.”
Led by senior guard Shadeed Shabazz, the Nanooks’ mighty band of seven players won four games at two different venues in four days after trailing at halftime in all four games.
Shabazz, who was named the conference tournament’s most valuable player, finished the tournament scoring 112 points, grabbing 27 rebounds and registering 17 steals.
“I’ll remember this forever,” Shabazz said at the news conference. “It’s March Madness, baby! In the end, it was all of us playing together that made the difference.”
By claiming the conference title, the Nanooks, now 12-14 overall, earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II West Regional next weekend. The field for the regional tournament was scheduled to be released Sunday evening.
“We’re heading home to get some rest and find out who our next opponent is,” Sparling said. “Then we’ll get to it and start preparing for our next game.”
After leading for almost the entire first half Saturday night, the Nanooks fell behind 28-27 at the break when Central Washington’s Xavier Smith nailed a 65-foot 3-pointer as time ran out.
That could have put a dagger in the heart of any team, especially one that was already tired from rallying for three straight wins in as many days. Tthe Nanooks showed their resiliency and came out strong in the second half to outscore the Wildcats 45-29 in the final 20 minutes to win the championship going away.
“I challenged the guys at halftime to do something special, whether it was going after 50-50 balls or rebounds and they stepped up in the second half,” Sparling said. “We don’t have much depth, but we have a lot of heart.”
Shabazz led the way for the Nanooks Saturday night with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
Sophomore forward Abdullahi Mohamed added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots to the winning effort.
“Offensively, I’ve been feeling more confident in my shot and my ability to score,” Mohamed said. “Hey, it’s March Madness and we ain’t got anything to lose and everything to win.”
All seven Nanooks contributed to Saturday’s winning effort.
Koby Huerta tallied 10 points, while Johvonta Jones came up big with nine points and six rebounds. Coleman Sparling, the coach’s son, tallied eight points and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, with Willie Thomas III posting eight points and grabbing five rebounds. Tybenn Sturm only played six minutes, but his 3-pointer came at a clutch time in the second half when Central Washington was threatening to make a comeback.
The Nanooks outrebounded the Wildcats 45-28. Matt Poquette was the only Central Washington player to score in double figures with a game-high 25 points.
Mohamed and Shabazz are both from the Seattle area and the Sparlings have roots in Ellensburg, Washington, so a majority of the fans in the gymnasium at Saint Martin’s Saturday night were rooting for the Nanooks.
“I told all my brothers and cousins they had to keep cheering for us, especially on defense, and they just kept yelling and yelling,” Mohamed said.
The Nanooks opened the tournament on Wednesday with a 91-83 overtime win against No. 7 seed Simon Fraser. Alaska trounced No. 2 Northwest Nazarnene, 83-62, in the quarterfinals on Thursday and took down intrastate rival and No. 3 seed Alaska Anchorage, 63-58, on Friday in the semifinals to set the stage for Saturday nights triumph over Central Washington.
Before taking over the coaching chores with the Nanooks prior to the 2018-19 season, Sparling coached 24 seasons at Central Washington.
“Having roots in Ellensburg and having met my wife there, this means the world for me,” coach Sparling said. “I can’t put it into words, but it’s a very special night.”