Playing on their home court for the first time this season was not an advantage for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team.
The Nanooks couldn’t find their shooting touch Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center as the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks captured a 77-69 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory over Alaska in front of 325 fans.
The Nanooks led just twice in the game, both on buckets by Abdullahi Muhamed. The first lead was 3-0 after Muhamed converted a 3-point play 46 seconds into the game. The second came with 2:47 remaining in the first half on a short jumper to make the score 29-27.
After pulling ahead 29-27, the Nanooks were held scoreless the rest of the half, while the Nighthawks put 10 more points on the board to lead 37-29 at the break.
The Nanooks rallied to pull within two points twice in the second half, the last time at 63-61 on a jumper by Shadeed Shabazz with 5:05 remaining in the game. The Nighthawks then went on a 14-8 run to close out the game.
The loss was the fifth straight for the Nanooks as they dropped to 3-7 overall and 0-4 in conference play. Northwest Nazarene improved to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the GNAC.
The Nanooks are scheduled to entertain the Central Washington Wildcats at 7 tonight at Alaska Airlines Court in the Patty Center, however, the Wildcats postponed Thursday night’s game at Alaska Anchorage due to health and safety protocols. To find out if tonight’s game will take place, go to www.alaskananooks.com.
Meanwhile, the Alaska Nanooks women’s team is scheduled to play at the ninth-ranked Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at 7:30 tonight at the Alaska Airlines Center on the UAA campus.
Willie Thomas III led the Nanooks with 18 points and nine rebounds on Thursday night. Shabazz added 16 points and Koby Huerta tallied nine.
Shabazz led the Nanooks with three steals and Mohamed had a team-high three assists to go along with his six points.
George Reidy topped Northwest Nazarene with a game-high 21 points. Christian Rose added 15 points, eight rebounds and had a game-high three blocked shots.
Tru Allen registered 10 points and had a game-high four steals for the Nighthawks. Kobe Terashima nine rebounds and a game-high five assists to go along with his eight points.
The Nighthawks are scheduled to play at Alaska Anchorage at 5:15 this evening.