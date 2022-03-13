The magical run of the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team continued on Friday night.
The Nanooks, seeded eighth in the NCAA Division II West Regional and the only team in the tournament with a sub-.500 record, shocked the top-seeded California State University San Marcos Cougars in the quarterfinals in San Bernardino, Calif.
Alaska squandered a 14-point halftime lead, but scored nine straight points in the final two minutes en route to a shocking 70-63 victory against the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
The victory advanced the Nanooks to the semifinal contest against the winner of Friday’s late game between No. 4 seed Point Loma and No. 5 seed Azusa Pacific. The semifinal contest is tonight at 6 p.m.
Senior Shadeed Shabazz scored 35 points, half of Alaska’s total output, to lead the way for the Nanooks. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals.
After San Marcos rallied to tie the game at 61-61 Shabazz made one of two free throws with 2:00 left on the clock to give the Nanooks the lead for good.
Shabazz recorded a steal and scored on a driving layup to give the Nanooks a 64-41 advantage with 49 seconds left on the clock. After a San Marcos miss, Shabazz scored again with 30 seconds left and added two free throws with 20 seconds remaining to give Alaska an insurmountable 69-61 advantage.
Coleman Sparling’s free throw with seven seconds remaining accounted for Alaska’s final point.
Koby Huerta and Willie Thomas III added 10 points apiece for the Nanooks and Sparling had nine. Huerta had three assists, Jahvonta Jones led the team with 10 rebounds and Sparling had seven rebounds.
The Nanooks have now won six straight games and are 13-14 on the season heading into tonight’s semifinal game.