Jessie Craig’s debut as the Alaska Nanooks interim women’s basketball coach was a successful one Friday in the opening game of the Seawolf Hoops Classic in Anchorage.
The win came in dramatic fashion for the Nanooks as they outscored the University of Texas Permian Basin Falcons 18-5 in the fourth quarter to claim a 71-69 victory at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. After being outscored 28-10 in the third quarter and falling behind 64-53, the Nanooks scored 12 straight points to start the fourth quarter and battled to the finish to claim the win.
The Nanooks took the lead for good, 70-69, on a basket by Destiny Reimers with 1:45 to play. Claudia Diez-Marti added a free throw with nine seconds left to secure the victory. The Falcons Rory Carter misfired on a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Nanooks captured the season-opening victory.
“Yeah, it was a little nerve-racking, but I was really happy with how the girls played and battled back against the adversity in the fourth quarter,” Craig said via cell phone late Friday evening.
After leading by seven at halftime, 43-36, the Nanooks found themselves trailing 64-53 heading into the final 10-minute quarter.
The Nanooks turned things around in a hurry and wound up taking a 65-64 lead midway through the stanza. After trading baskets with the Falcons, Reimers bucket put the Nanooks ahead for good.
“We definitely got big games from Destiny and Pearle Green,” Craig said. “Paola Perez Mendoza had a big defensive game for us.”
The Nanooks also had to overcome the loss of their top returning player, Sam Tolliver, who suffered an injury early in the game.
“It was big for us mentally to pull together and overcome that injury,” Craig said.
Reimers and Green led the Nanooks with 18 points apiece. Reimers was 7 for 10 from the floor, 4 for 4 from the free-throw line, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. Green was 6 for 10 from 3-point range.
Emma Wass was 5 for 6 from the floor and finished with 12 points for the Nanooks.
Perez-Mendoza had five steals to go along with seven assists and six points for the Nanooks. Ellen Silva added to the Nanooks defensive effort with three blocks.
Alexus Wycoff led Texas Permian Basin with 20 points and seven rebounds.
The Nanooks finished the Seawolf Hoops Classic playing the Hillsdale College Chargers Saturday morning.