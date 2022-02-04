The Central Washington Wildcats used a strong defensive effort and great free throw shooting to take down the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team Wednesday evening in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
Central Washington, one of the top teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, held the Nanooks to just 29.5% shooting from the field (23 for 78) and outscored Alaska 22-3 at the foul line to claim a 67-52 victory.
The Wildcats didn’t shoot that much better than the Nanooks, making just 19 of 62 attempts from the field for 30.6%. However Central converted on 22 of 26 shots from the foul line, while the Nanooks only shot five free throws the entire game and made just three of those.
It was a hard loss for the Nanooks, who returned home after splitting a two-game series with the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets last weekend in Montana.
The Nanooks fell to 2-13 on the season and 1-9 in conference play. Western Washington is 14-4 overall and 7-2 in the GNAC. The two teams played again on Thursday night, followed by the Nanooks men’s game against the Western Washington Vikings.
The Alaska women entertain the Northwest Nazarene University Nighthawks at 3 p.m. on Saturday, with the men hosting Simon Fraser University at 5:15 p.m.
Ellen Silva turned in an outstanding performance for the Nanooks Wednesday night with 15 points and nine rebounds. She was 7-for-12 from the field and 1-for-1 at the foul line. Unfortunately, the rest of the Nanooks were just 16-for-66 from the field.
Pearl Green was the only other Alaska player in double figures with 10 points. Claudia Diez-Marti added nine points for Alaska, while Olivia Kraska grabbed eight rebounds and Destiny Reimers and Emma Wass pulled down seven boards apiece.
Alaska outrebounded Central Washington 46-38.
Kassidy Malcolm poured in a game-high 24 points for Western Washington, including a perfect 9-for-9 effort from the free throw line. Kizzah Maltezo added 15 points and was 8-for-8 from the foul line.
Samantha Bowman pulled down an amazing 19 rebounds, half of Western Washington’s total of 38, to go along with her 14-point performance.
Western Washington jumped out to a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Nanooks closed to within two points late in the second quarter, but the Wildcats went on a late run to take a 37-29 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats outscored the Nanooks 18-11 in the third quarter to put the game away. Each team scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.