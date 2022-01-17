It was another tough night for the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team on Saturday in Anchorage.
The young Nanooks hung tough with ninth-ranked Alaska Anchorage for the first 20 minutes, but the veteran Seawolves pulled away in the second half to claim a 76-50 Great Northwest Athletic Conference win at the Alaska Airlines Center on the UAA campus.
Anchorage started fast taking a 24-12 lead in the first quarter, but the Nanooks settled down and came roaring back to cut the deficit to 34-30 at halftime.
The Seawolves dominated the second half outscoring the Nanooks 20=11 in the third quarter and 22-9 in the fourth.
The loss was the ninth straight for the Nanooks, who fell to 1-9 overall and 0-5 in conference play. Anchorage improved to 10-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.
Freshman Pearle Green led the Nanooks with a team-high 13 points and three assists. FreshmanClaudia Diez Marti came off the bench to score 11 points for the Nanooks. Destiny Reimers, another freshman who played high school basketball at Anchorage Christian School, added nine points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
Eleven different Alaska Anchorage players scored points Saturday night. The Nanooks only have nine players on their roster.
Jazzpher Evens led the Seawolves with 13 points, while Tennae Voliva registered 11 points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Nanooks return home to host Simon Fraser University at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center. The Nanooks entertain Western Washington at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
