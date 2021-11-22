There was no fourth quarter comeback for the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon on the final day of the Seawolf Hoops Classic in Anchorage.
After winning their season opener with a huge fourth quarter rally on Friday, the Nanooks fell behind early and couldn’t get close enough to make a final run in suffering an 81-69 loss to the Hillsdale College Chargers at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.
The Chargers came out strong in the first quarter and rolled to a 23-9 lead. Hillsdale built the advantage to 41-24 at halftime and the Nanooks never got closer than 10 points in the second half.
The Nanooks are now 1-1 heading into the Mt. McKinley Bank North Star Invitational on Thanksgiving Weekend on the Alaska Airlines Court at the Patty Center on the UAF campus. The Nanooks will host the University of Tampa of Florida, Northwood University from Michigan and Southern Nazarene University of Oklahoma in a three-day hoops festival that has become a Thanksgiving tradition in Fairbanks.
The tournament starts on Thanksgiving Day when Northwood plays Southern Nazarene at 1 p.m. followed by Tampa against the Nanooks at 3 p.m.
Friday, Southern Nazarene plays Tampa at 1 p.m. and the Nanooks take on Northwood at 3 p.m.
The tournament concludes Saturday with Tampa playing Northwood at 1 p.m. and Southern Nazarene taking on the Nanooks at 3 p.m.
Freshman Pearle Green from Galena led the Nanooks on Saturday with a brilliant 24-point effort. She was 10 for 24 from the field including four 3-pointers. She also grabbed five rebounds.
Destiny Reimers, a freshman guard from Anchorage Christian School, added 11 points for Alaska, while sophomore Olivia Kraska from Lathrop High in Fairbanks had eight points and five rebounds. Emma Wass, a sophomore transfer from Montana, led the Nanooks with 12 rebounds.
All but one of the 11 players on the Alaska roster are either freshmen or sophomores.
Hillsdale had four players in double figures led by Grace Touchette with 18 points. Caitlin Splain added 17 points, while Ariana Sysum scored 11 and Dani Salenbien tallied 10.