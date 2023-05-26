The Nanooks women’s basketball team signed Ekko Hopkins and Taryn Lindsey to join the squad in the fall.
6-0 freshman forward Hopkins hails from SkyView Academy and lives in Highlands Ranch, Colo. “I couldn’t be more excited to have Ekko joining our team!” said head coach Amy Donovan in a release. “She averaged 16.8 points and 4.7 steals per game last season, so we’re looking forward to adding her versatility to both ends of the court!”
Taryn Lindsey is a 5-5 point guard from Colorado Springs, Colo. She last played for McCook Community College. “Adding Taryn to our Nanooks WBB family is a home run for us,” said Donovan, “She’s going to add depth at our point guard position, as well as some veteran leadership and scoring ability. One of my favorite things about Taryn is her ability to get into the paint off the bounce, so she’s going to be a great playmaker for our team. On top of her basketball abilities, she’s a great student and will be a calming presence on and off the court.”
At McCook, Lindsey posted 12.1 points per game, a 35.5 field goal percentage, an 85% clip from the free-throw line, 4.6 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game.
Hopkins and Lindsey join Anna Nevison and Halle Waram as the women’s basketball signings for the upcoming 2023-24 season.