The Nanooks women’s basketball team signed Ekko Hopkins and Taryn Lindsey to join the squad in the fall.

6-0 freshman forward Hopkins hails from SkyView Academy and lives in Highlands Ranch, Colo. “I couldn’t be more excited to have Ekko joining our team!” said head coach Amy Donovan in a release. “She averaged 16.8 points and 4.7 steals per game last season, so we’re looking forward to adding her versatility to both ends of the court!”