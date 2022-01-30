If you don’t score goals, you’re not going to win any hockey games.
The Alaska Nanooks found that out for the third time this season on Friday night in Burlington, Vermont.
The Nanooks couldn’t find the back of the net as they opened a four-game road trip suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of the University of Vermont Catamounts.
The Catamounts scored on their first shift, just 38 seconds into the game and cemented the victory by scoring an empty-net goal 32.2 seconds left on the clock.
It was the third time the Nanooks were blanked this season, all on the road. Alaska suffered 1-0 overtime losses at Cornell and Minnesota-Duluth earlier in the season.
Friday night’s loss dropped the Nanooks 6-16-1 on the season, while the Catamounts improved to 5-15-2. The two teams played again on Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse on the UVM campus.
Carter Long accounted for both of Vermont’s goals in the first meeting between the two NCAA Division I hockey programs.
He scored on the first shot on goal of the game, getting the puck past Alaska goaltender Gustavs Grigals just 38 seconds after the opening faceoff. Isak Walther and Cody Schiavon earned assists on the game-winning goal.
Grigals, who registered 20 saves, didn’t allow another goal as Long’s second tally went into an empty net after Alaska coach Erik Largen pulled his netminder in favor of an extra attacker with about two minutes left in the game.
Long’s second goal was set up by teammates Philip Lagunov and Joel Maatta.
The Nanooks had several good scoring opportunities, but failed to convert on three power play opportunities and couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Vermont goaltender Gabe Carriere, who stopped 21 shots in posting the shutout win.
Vermont failed to convert on any of its four power play opportunities, including three in the first period.
