The Alaska Nanooks put up a good fight, but in the end the Great Northwest Athletic Conference leading Western Washington Vikings proved to be too much to handle Saturday afternoon at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center.
The Nanooks battled back from an early deficit to make things interesting but Alaska couldn’t come all the back in suffering a 79-67 loss to the Vikings, who were ranked 11th in the nation going into the game.
It was the 10th straight loss for the Nanooks, who dropped to 1-10 on the season and 0-6 in the GNAC.
Meanwhile, Western Washington, a 53-45 winner over No. 8 Alaska Anchorage on Thursday night, is now 12-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
The big difference in the game was in the battle for the boards as the veteran Vikings grabbed 43 rebounds compared to just 24 for the Nanooks, who have eight first or second-year players on their nine=player roster.
Western stormed out to a 26-10 lead in the first quarter, but Alaska cut the deficit to 33-30 late in the first half before heading into intermission trailing by a 37-30 margin.
The Nanooks kept it close in the second half but Western eventually outscored Alaska 22-20 in the third quarter and 20-17 in the fourth to secure the victory.
Claudia Diez Marti led the Nanooks with a 15-point performance. Paola Perez-Mendoza and Olivia Kraska added 12 points apiece for Alaska and Pearle Green knocked down 11. Ellen Silva had a team-high six rebounds to go along with her four points.
Emma Duff led four Vikings in double figures with 19 points. Riley Dykstra registered 15 for the winners, while Mollie Olson and Avery Dykstra contributed 13 and 12, respectively. Brooke Walling helped Western dominate the boards with 12 rebounds.
This week, the Nanooks are scheduled to play at Seattle Pacific on Thursday and at Montana State Billings on Saturday and Sunday.
Men’s game postponed.
The Alaska Nanooks men’s game against intrastate rival Alaska Anchorage on Saturday evening was postponed because of health and safety protocols within the Nanooks program. No makeup date has been announced.
This week, the Nanooks are scheduled to play at Seattle Pacific on Thursday and at Montana State Billings on Saturday.