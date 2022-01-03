Playing for the first time in more than a month, the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team couldn’t find its shooting touch on Saturday afternoon.
The young Nanooks managed to shoot just 24.3% from the field (18-74) and 14.3% (3-21) from 3-point range in suffering a 67-45 loss to the Seattle Pacific Falcons at the Alaska Airlines Court in the Patty Building on the UAF Campus.
The Nanooks jumped out to a 6-2 lead early in the game, but the Falcons led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and went on to win all four quarters.
The Nanooks trailed 18-16 when the Falcons scored the last nine points of the first half to go into intermission with a 27-16 advantage.
Seattle Pacific extended the margin to 49-35 at the end of the third quarter and put the game away by outscoring the Nanooks 18-10 in the final quarter.
All nine Nanooks got into the scoring column, but no player reached double figures.
Destiny Reimers led Alaska with nine points followed by Claudia Diez Marti with seven and Olivia Kraska and Caitlin Pusich with six apiece.
Reimers also led the Nanooks with seven rebounds. Pearle Green lead Alaska in assists with four and Paola Perez-Mendoza had three steals.
Natalie Hoff led Seattle Pacific with 18 points and nine rebounds. Ashley Alter added 13 points and Anna Eddy tallied 10. All but one of the 12 Falcons players scored at least two points.
The Nanooks return to action on Tuesday when they open a four-game road trip at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington.