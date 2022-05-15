Seven-time Alaska high school track and field state champion Alana Clooten Eyster views being inducted into the Alaska High School Hall of Fame Sunday afternoon – an honor postponed since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic – as an opportunity to reflect on shared success.
“It certainly means a lot,” the 2005 Lathrop High School graduate said. “I’m able to point to a lot of people who helped me.”
That starts with her family. The youngest of four children and only girl, she was introduced to throwing discus and shot put as she watched her older brothers practice under the tutelage of her father, Clem. The former North Dakota State University football and track and field standout had taught his older three sons the art of throwing. Nate, in Lathrop’s class of 1999, still holds the school’s discus record. Ben, a 2003 graduate, holds the Malamutes’ record in the shot put.
“I was the youngest,” Eyster explained. “I would tag along while they would practice, and I started throwing by sixth or seventh grade.”
She wasn’t aware of how much she had learned – or how talented she was – until the State Championship meet her freshman year.
“Like this year, we had a late winter so we only had a couple of meets due to weather,” Eyster said. “I think I was seeded fifth or sixth and ended up winning discus.”
At 5-foot-10, she had also participated in volleyball and basketball during her first two years of high school, but that came to an abrupt halt when she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after basketball practice.
“I held off surgery to try to win state again, practiced with a brace, won discus and shot put, and then had surgery,” she said.
Her string of seven state championships caught the eye of Georgia Tech track and field coach Alan Drosky. She describes the school as an ideal match for her athletically and academically. During her time in Atlanta she specialized in the hammer throw, setting the school record her freshman year with the third-best performance of the season among U.S. junior women.
She would go on to participate at the NCAA Championships twice, win the Atlantic Coast Conference title in the hammer throw, and earn a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with highest honors and Master of Science in Health Systems with a 4.0 gpa. Most of all, she says, she learned the “ability to work hard.”
“Getting a degree from that school is very valuable,” said Eyster, who’s now a business consultant for Accenture, assisting primarily Fortune 500 clients in the implementation of new technologies to meet their engineering needs.
A previous nominee for the Wooden Citizenship Cup and Boy Scouts of Atlanta’s “Peach of an Athlete” award for her work in the community, this is the first athletic recognition she’s earned since being married in December to her husband, David. He’s an executive in the oil and gas industry.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.