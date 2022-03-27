The Chippewa Steel clogged up the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Friday night.
In doing so, the Steel claimed a 3-1 North American Hockey League victory and put a dent in the Ice Dogs hopes of winning the league’s Midwest Division.
“You have to give them (Chippewa) credit for the way they played the game tonight,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said of the Steel’s performance. “They did a good job of clogging up the neutral zone and they took advantage of their chances.”
When the Ice Dogs did get the puck through the neutral zone and into the offensive end of the ice, the Steel did a good job of keeping the play on the outside, rarely allowing a quality shot from in front of the net.
The Ice Dogs outshot the Steel 29-22 on the night, but Chippewa goalie Croix Kochendorfer was only truly tested a few times in a 28-save performance that evened his season record at 15-15-1
“We just couldn’t seem to create anything,” Allison said.
Chippewa managed to score one goal in each period. The Ice Dogs only goal came 34 seconds into the third period when Fairbanks was skating with a two-man advantage for the second time in the game.
Kevin Marx Noren scored from down low to give a sellout crowd hopes of an Ice Dogs comeback, Kochendorfer made sure the Ice Dogs didn’t score again.
Billy Renfrew and Braden Lindstrom assisted on the lone Fairbanks goal of the night.
Marx Noren’s goal made the score 2-1, but the Steel iced the decision at the 10: 41 mark of the final period when Nick Sajevic beat Fairbanks goalie Tyler Krivtsov from in close after the puck came out of a scrum behind the net.
Chippewa took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Sam Rice at 18:51 of the first period and went ahead 2-0 on a scored by Spencer Bellina at 6:09 of the second period. Kade Nielsen assisted on both goals.
The Ice Dogs were 1 for 5 on the power play Friday night, while the Steel went 0 for 4 on the power play.
In other Midwest Division games Friday night, Springfield defeated the Minnesota Magicians 6-1, Anchorage downed the Kenai River Brown Bears 3-1 and the Janesville Jets topped the Minnesota Wilderness 4-3 in a shootout.
Those results left Fairbanks and Springfield tied for first place with 69 points apiece. Fairbanks had five games remaining on its schedule heading into Saturday night’s game with Chippewa at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, but Springfield had seven games left to play, giving the Jr. Blues a distinct advantage in the race for the division title.
The Wilderness led the battle for third and fourth place (the final two playoff spots) with 62 points, followed by Janesville with 61, Anchorage with 60 and the Magicians with 56. The Wilderness had seven games remaining, while Janesville and the Magicians had eight and Anchorage had nine.