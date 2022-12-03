Goff 1202

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs gave up four goals in the span of four minutes in the third period and never recovered against the Chippewa Steel Saturday night at Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minnesota.

Trailing by one going into the final 20 minutes, the Ice Dogs defense suffered a letdown early in the period and even though Fairbanks scored the final two goals of the game it suffered a 6-3 setback in the arena they called home during most of the 2020-2021 season.