The Fairbanks Ice Dogs gave up four goals in the span of four minutes in the third period and never recovered against the Chippewa Steel Saturday night at Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minnesota.
Trailing by one going into the final 20 minutes, the Ice Dogs defense suffered a letdown early in the period and even though Fairbanks scored the final two goals of the game it suffered a 6-3 setback in the arena they called home during most of the 2020-2021 season.
Despite the loss, the Ice Dogs still held a portion of first place in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division standings. Fairbanks and the Kenai River Brown Bears both have 33 points going into today’s games. Kenai River defeated Anchorage 2-1 Friday night in Soldotna.
The Ice Dogs and Steel close out their two-game series with a 4:30 p.m. (AST) today.
Friday night’s contest was closely contested for the first two periods as neither team could find the back of the net for almost 30 minutes.
Chippewa finally drew first blood at the 9:25 mark of the second period when Kade Nielsen scored the first of his two goals. The score remained 1-0 until 18:37 when Sam Rice beat Fairbanks goalie Jack Olson to give the Steel a 2-0 advantage.
The Ice Dogs answered right back to cut the deficit in half on Colin Groff’s sixth goal of the year at 19:02 with assists going to Julian Recine and Kole Altergott.
Chippewa’s Peyton Platter, Matthew Brille, Jackson Bisson and Nielsen scored goals from 3:55 to 7:57 of the final period to give the Steel a commanding 6-1 advantage.
The Ice Dogs picked up a pair of power-play goals to round out the scoring.
Billy Renfrew notched his 11th goal of the year at 10:54 off assists from Jacob Conrad and Joey Potter. Recine tallied his sixth goal of the year off assists from Renfrew and Cameron at 14:12.
Chippewa goalie Adam Gajan made 28 saves in recording the win. Olson stopped 30 shots in suffering the loss.
The Ice Dogs went 2 for 7 on the power player, while Chippewa was 1 for 4.