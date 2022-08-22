HONOLULU — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team finished their time in Honolulu with a split in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge.
After knocking off Hawaii Pacific in a straight-set sweep Saturday afternoon, the fell in four sets to Chaminade.
The Nanooks were looking for their second consecutive win over Chaminade. However, the Swords overpowered UAF after falling in the first set 25-22 to hand the visitors their first loss of the year.
But Chaminade did not allow the Nanooks to score more than 19 in the last three sets, taking the final three 25-14, 25-16 and 25-19.
The Nanooks were led by Head with 11 kills on a .346 hit percentage. Rilee White added 10 of her own while Ainsley Smith dished out 28 assists. Taylor Overn assisted on 11 of her own and added seven digs. Jessa Long led the way in digs with 18, a game-high.
In set one, the Nanooks worked through 12 tie scores and four lead changes to secure the three-point win. The Nanooks outhit the Swords on the side out, 56% to 50% including 14 kills and a .290 hit percentage.
UAF found themselves with an early 7-4 lead before Chaminade rallied, eventually taking a 12-9 advantage. A Kristina Head kill kick-started the Nanooks offense as it turned around and posted five-straight points, making it 14-12.The Nanooks scored seven of the final nine points to win it 25-22.
In set two, Chaminade came out firing and pushed ahead to a quick 17-6 lead. The closest UAF would get from that point was a nine-point deficit at 22-13.
That momentum carried to the third set, where Chaminade quickly held an 8-2 lead. Alaska battled back, gaining some ground and making it 16-12 following an attack error on Chaminade. The closest they could get was 20-15 before Chaminade put it away at 25-16.
The Nanooks showed life in the fourth set, trailing just 14-13 more than midway through. But Chaminade scored five of the next seven points, extending their lead to 19-15 en route to the win.
The Nanooks are back in action next weekend in Anchorage for the Seawolf Volleyball Invitational. Starting Thursday at 4 p.m. they’ll play Point Loma, followed on Friday and Saturday by Emmanuel College of Georgia, Lubbock Christian College and Pittsburg State.