MONTEREY PARK, CA. – The University of Alaska Fairbanks dropped into ninth place on the third day of competition at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference championships at East Los Angeles College on Friday.
Sophomore Naomi Burgan shone brightest for the Nanooks Friday, earning a seventh-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 45.11 seconds. Teammate Sophia Rupert took second in the consolation finals with a clocking of 4:38.24.
Other than that, of the 13 swimmers entered the Nanooks had just one swimmer in the bonus heat of the 100 butterfly — Adeline Berry — and three swimmers in the bonus heat of the 400 IM — seniors Camille Dayton and Caroline McCormick and junior Shannon McCallum.
Missing from individual events they were entered in were Peyton Wojciechowicz and Ali Pecore in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Pecore’s parents said coach Ksenia Gromova told their daughter she had been scratched in order to focus on the Nanooks’ relays. Wojciechowicz’s mother, Emily, said she had received no information on her daughter’s withdrawal and returned home to Washington state in lieu of remaining at the meet.
The Nanooks’ 400 medley relay team of Lainey Lioi, Pecore, McCallum and Rupert placed ninth in a time of 4:04.65. Gromova, however, scratched the B relay.
Gromova again declined to comment to the Daily News-Miner and continues to bar her swimmers from talking to the media.
Entering the final day of competition, the Nanooks have totaled 299 points. Today’s events are the 100 and 1,650 freestyles, 200s of each stroke and 400 freestyle relay.