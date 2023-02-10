UAF Swim 0211

MONTEREY PARK, CA. – The University of Alaska Fairbanks dropped into ninth place on the third day of competition at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference championships at East Los Angeles College on Friday.

Sophomore Naomi Burgan shone brightest for the Nanooks Friday, earning a seventh-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 45.11 seconds. Teammate Sophia Rupert took second in the consolation finals with a clocking of 4:38.24.