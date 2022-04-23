Josh Dutra gave up just one hit and struck out seven in 3-plus innings as North Pole downed Redington 14-1 in Wasila on Friday.

Jake Dawley was 1 for 1 with 2 RBI, 3 runs scored and a stolen base and Ethan Frollo was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored to pace the Patriots’ offense.

Locals excel at NYO State

Abby Mallette of Lathrop High School placed third in the one-hand reach Friday at the Native Youth Olympics in Anchorage. On the boys’ side, Geoffrey Anderson from Ryan Middle School placed fifth in the Indian Stick Pull.

