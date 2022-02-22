Once again, Brent Sass and his team were the first to cross the line in a Yukon Quest 300 mile race. Early Tuesday morning, Sass arrived in Whitehorse at roughly 1:44 a.m. to win the Canadian YQ 300. All nine YQ 300 mushers completed the race, and all finished within about seven hours — an unusually close margin in distance dog racing.
Sass’s win is a repeat of about two weeks ago, when won the YQ 300 on the Alaska side, finishing in Fairbanks about 6 a.m. Feb. 8. In both races, Sass and his team had a strong second half and managed to pull away from the pack.
“I’m really proud of this team. The biggest thing is that we finished with all twelve dogs–that to me is the biggest thing. That’s what this is all about,” the Eureka musher said at the finish line.
Sass’s double victories have earned him the title of overall 2022 Yukon Quest champion. He will take home the Quest Cup, a prize for the musher who placed highest in races on both sides of the border.
After the two mid-distance Quest races, Sass and his team are ramping up for the 1,000 mile Iditarod, which will officially begin March 6.
Michelle Phillips was the second musher to cross the line. Phillips finished at 2:16 a.m., just half an hour behind Sass. Mayla Hill, running her first Quest race, finished third. Hill completed the 300 mile course just 10 minutes slower than Phillips and less than an hour behind Sass.
There was a slight break after the top three, but fourth place musher Aaron Peck arrived in Whitehorse at 4:06 a.m., with Deke Naaktgeboren less than 10 minutes behind. Connor McMahon arrived just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, with Sebastien Dos Santos Borges finishing less than an hour later.
Jerry Joinson, who has been racing dogs for nearly 60 years, finished eighth. Just 15 minutes later, last place finisher Paul Hamlyn completed the race, earning the Red Lantern.
The Yukon Quest 100 finished up early Sunday morning, with winner Nathaniel Hamlyn crossing the line in Braeburn at 5:39 a.m., just two minutes before Martine Le Levier. There was a several hour gap after the top two mushers, but the next three finishers also arrived in close succession.
Ilana Kingsley completed the race at 9:01 a.m., with twins Louve Tweddell and Lori Tweddell arriving just two minutes apart shortly thereafter, at 9:04 and 9:06 a.m.
Less than an hour later, sixth place finisher Katherine Lapointe arrived at 9:53. Jonathan Laseberghe claimed the Red Lantern, crossing the line at 1:35 p.m. to wrap up the 100 mile race.