The full list of who all will be going to this weekend’s ASAA State Track and Field Meet at the Dimond High School Sports Complex will be available soon and we’ll have that list for you once it’s out. For now, though, we at least know that the first place finishers at this past weekend’s West Valley-Hutchison Regional Track and Field Meet will be heading to Anchorage. Let’s take a look at the boys who are heading to state.
We’ll begin with the 4A events. Peyton George secured a first place finish in the 100 meter dash, upsetting North Pole’s Camren Hyson with a time of 11.69. West Valley’s Kuyler Balleck took first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.08 while Lathrop’s Owen Averett won the boys 400 meter run at 53.70. Daniel Abramowicz took first in the 800 meter run (2:01.98), 1,600 meter run (4:30.20) and 3,200 meter run (9:41.71).
West Valley’s Jesse Schnabel scored a double victory in the 110 meter hurdles (18.29) and 300 meter hurdles (43.45).
Lathrop took first place in the 4x100 meter relay as Earl Parker, Eddie Coleman, Jaylen Thomas, Peyton George, Aijon Augustine, and Daniel Fort ran a 45.75, upsetting North Pole by just 0.31 seconds. West Valley’s squad of Euan Uliassi, Schnabel, Ben Foshee, Balleck, Dan Glass, and Alex Emers took first in the 4x200 with a final time of 1:36.12. Schnabel, Abramowicz, Shane Fisher, Caleb Petersen, Josh Baurick, and Charlie Schuldt won the 4x400 for West Valley with a time of 3:36.34. North Pole finally took a relay event as Ryan Croan, Jacob Dawley, Matthew Johnson, and Riley Fisher punched their ticket to state in the 4x800 with a time of 8:52.59.
Alex Emers secured a double win for West Valley in the high jump (5-06) and long jump (19-09.75). Balleck won the triple jump for the Wolfpack at 40-07 while Keegan Laughlin of Lathrop set a PR in the shot put at 39-05.5 to win first place. Laughlin also set a PR in the discus at 135-04.75, 18-01.5 ahead of second place Foshee.
Then came the 3A finals where Ben Eielson had a first place finisher in Brandon Polesky, who took first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.44. Polesky also took first in the 200 meter dash at 24.56. John Binkley gave the Ravens another first place finisher in the 400 meter run with a time of 55.36. Jason Smilie of Valdez
finished the 800 meter run with a time of 2:25.32 to take first place while Piers Shirk’s time of 5:03.99 in the 1,600 meter run gave him first. Cormac Kesey’s 3,200 meter run time of 12:18.59 gave him and the Hutchison Hawks a first place finish.
In the 110 hurdles, Monroe’s Garren Nicholson took first at 16.62 while Jeffrey Prevost took first in the 300 meter hurdles at 43.59.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Tate Chadwick, Anthony Mann, Prevost, and Joshua Baczuk combined for a time of 48.71 to win first for Valdez. Chadwick, Mann, Baczuk, and Shirk ran the 4x200 meter relay in 1:41.27 to take first place. Hutchison won the 4x400 meter (3:58.25) and 4x800 (9:43.89) with a team of Robert Peede, Seth Waln, Josiah Sampson, Kesey, Elliott Evans, and Elias Vargas in the 4x400, and Peede, Evans, Waln, and Waker Jones in the 800.
Polesky had another first place finish in the high jump at 5-06 while Baczuk gave Valdez an additional first place medal with a long jump of 19-01. Logan Heim of Hutchison’s triple jump of 37-05.50 gave him first place. The 3A shot put ended in a tie as Delta Junction’s Ben Bialik and Valdez’s Dennis Mott both finished with a distance of 38-06.75. Mott took home first in the discus with 114-09.5
Finally, there was the unified events. North Pole’s William Cline won the 100 yard dash with a time of 20.14 and the long jump with a distance of 4-11.50. Jackson Bixler of North Pole claimed first in the shot put with a distance of 22-01.50 while Williams took second with a distance of 16-01.50.
Overall, West Valley cruised to first place finish with a team score of 102, Lathrop took second at 49, and North Pole finished third at 20 in 4A. In 3A, Valdez took first with 116 points while Hutchison took second at 95. Ben Eielson (67), Monroe Catholic (41), and Delta Junction (23) rounded out the competitors.
A full list of state qualifiers will be put out when made available. For full results of the regional meet, go to trackathlete.net.
