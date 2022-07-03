Goldpanners fans knew finding enough pitching for a five- or six-game tournament played over five days was going to be a tough task for field manager Mark Lindsay.
What they didn’t expect from Sunday’s game was to be within a series of questionable calls late in the game of coming out with a victory. Instead, Alaska will have to wonder what if as they reflect on a 13-11 loss to the Seattle Black Fins in Sunday’s semifinal game of the Grand Forks (British Columbia) International Invitational.
The matter of officiating came to a head with Alaska down 13-9 to start the bottom of the eighth. On a 3-2 count, Cayden Clark took a high and inside pitch – and three steps toward first base – before being called out on strikes by the home plate umpire, After chastising Clark for his response to the pitch, the umpire began a stare down with the Goldpanners dugout.
“Stop looking over here,” Lindsay said.
“Don’t yell at me then,” the umpire replied, even though a careful and repetitive review of the Pannervision broadcast showed no continuing discussion of the call had been made.
“No one’s yelling at you. Call a better game then,” Lindsay replied.
The umpire walked toward Lindsay, essentially picking a fight, while Lindsay continued to defend his bullpen and – in increasingly clear vocabulary – suggesting the umpire should be focused on the game, not what was taking place among the Goldpanners.
The incredibly mild-mannered Lindsay – who has yet to raise his voice on the field in any game this reporter has watched – was then tossed. He threw his hat down, and kicked a little dirt on the umpire to get his money’s worth.
Alaska did eventually rally in the ninth, with Brock Rudy singling and Rafael Flores following with a home run to deep-right field, his second of the day, to cut the lead to 13-11.
With one out, Griffin Harrison appeared to beat out a barehanded throw on a bloop by second baseman Austin Santiago but was called out. Thus, when Blake Hiraki doubled in the next at-bat, he could have represented the tying run in scoring position with one out. Instead, Clark hit a pop fly to Santiago to end the game.
The calls throughout the game overshadowed notable offensive lines for several of the Goldpanners, with Rudy going 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored; Matthew Pinal going 2-for-5 with an RBI; Flores going 2-for-5 with four RBI; Hiraki going 3-for-5; and Clark going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Taking the loss on the mound was Fairbanks native Andrew Troppmann, a West Valley High School graduate, throwing on just a day’s rest. He surrendered six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out two to open the third inning.
In the following championship game, the Seattle Studs beat the Black Fins 1-0 in a rain-shortened, six-inning affair to claim the tournament title.
The Goldpanners will travel to the Seattle area today and take on the Studs Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before participating in their tournament Thursday through Sunday.