Justin Biraben's hat trick sparked the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to their second road win since the Christmas break, posting a 4-2 victory over the Springfield Junior Blues on Friday.
“We want to celebrate the win,” coach Dave Allison said, though his attention was divided between the victory and the six penalties his team earned throughout the game. “We need them to have this horizontal accountability.”
Allison has often stated that his goals for the team are to get the players to think of the group as a whole rather than just of themselves as individual players. Even when it comes to handing out Top Gun honors — this week, appropriately, to Biraben — Allison lets the team know that success is a collective effort.
Improving to 19-11-3, the Ice Dogs share first place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings with Minnesota (19-10-1-2) at 41 points.
Springfield took an early lead with Hayden Riva (assisted by Isaac Keller and Mac Gadowsky) slipping the puck by Kayden Hargraves less than seven minutes into the first period.
The Ice Dogs responded in kind just two minutes later with a goal of their own by Biraben, assisted by Joey Potter and Domenick Evtimov.
Less than two minutes later, and just past the halfway point in the opening period, Fairbanks pulled into the lead when McCabe Dvorak hit the net with help from Cole Burke and Jacob Conrad.
Fairbanks widened its lead to 3-1 just over three minutes into the second period. A turnover and 3-on-2 breakaway with Julian Recine and Billy Renfrew enabled them to get the puck to Biraben, who scored his second goal of the night on Junior Blues goaltender Carson Dorfman.
Springfield responded to the two-goal deficit by placing pressure on Fairbanks, forcing the game into the Ice Dogs' defensive territory for much of the period.
The Ice Dogs were able to kill a two-minute Springfield power play in the final five minutes of the period, but that unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jack Dolan previewed what was to come in the third frame.
The first of four Fairbanks penalties was whistled on Dolan for tripping 2:21 into the period. That was followed by two minutes in the sin bin for Nick Blood (slashing at 7:57).
Springfiweld took a 5-on-4 advantage with 4:10 to play when a Kole Altergott cross-checking penalty sparked an altercation between Ice Dogs teammate Colin Goff and Springfield's James Callahan. The latter two drew 2:00 each for roughing.
Springfield coach Tyler Rennette gambled on pulling Dorfman to boost the Blues' advantage at the offensive end to 6-on-4, but nothing came of that advantage and -- back to 6-on-5 -- Biraben broke away to complete his hat trick with an empty net goal with 1:44 to play.
With just 30 seconds to go, Alex Fendler of Springfield managed to sneak the puck by Hargraves to make the final 4-2. The Ice Dogs goalie finished with 24 saves on 26 Springfield attempts.
The two teams will meet again this afternoon at 3:30 (AKST) before the Ice Dogs head home for games in the Cup 49 series against Kenai River at Big Dipper Arena on Friday and Saturday.