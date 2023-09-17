Lathrop Malemutes

The Lathrop High School Malemutes (3-2) hit the road for the first time since the second week of the season to take on the Wasilla High School Warriors (2-3).

A Jirah Simeta interception set up the Malemutes first scoring drive. He picked off the pass and ran it down to the Warriors’ 18-yard line. It was quick work for the offense from there. A few plays later, Jenner Webb ran the ball from the goal line into the end zone for a touchdown. The lead was 7-0 Lathrop with 3:17 left in the first.

