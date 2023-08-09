Ben Eielson High School’s looming football season starts with uncertainty.
The Ravens haven’t won a game since 2019, four seasons ago, and they enter this one with almost an entirely new group. They’re also fielding quite possibly the thinnest roster in the state, currently with 17 players, and are slated to transition to nine-man football this season.
So you may wonder why Ben Eielson is going through the trouble of fielding a squad on the gridiron, particularly when local ASAA Division 3 and Fairbanks North Star Borough compatriot Monroe Catholic is foregoing this fall season.
“{It’s} the same reason why I coach,” Eielson head coach Matt Mesa said. “You gotta be able to teach them correctly so they grow up understanding why they do everything to begin with. It starts with leading kids and being that example, that big brother, that coach to them, and that’s why I do this.”
Mesa is entering his third year at the helm after taking one year off following David DeVaughn’s decision to leave Eielson and take the head coach position at West Valley High School. DeVaughn joined the Wolf Pack after nearly two successful decades leading the Ravens, and the latter have struggled to regain the form they showed when they won ASAA Division 3 state titles in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and posted eight-straight winning seasons from 2012-19.
Because Ben Eielson High School is on the Eielson Air Force Base, Mesa’s team also has to contend with PCS (permanent change of station) ‘season’ which has ravaged the school’s rosters in particular entering this year. Mesa estimates that six of his team’s players are freshmen and only three seniors. The vast majority of last year’s team is gone whether due to PCS, graduation or two transferring to North Pole High School.
“PCS season kills the structure of what we’re building,” Mesa said. “But it’s out of a coach’s hands, and that goes for all our sports … It’s the same thing with Eielson, it’s always been this group of kids learning each other’s game. They didn’t grow up playing together, so there’s challenges with that.”
Mesa, a military kid himself, says another factor that often leads to lower numbers coming in than going out is that kids transferring in don’t always know which athletics programs are going on.
With that in mind, it could seem surprising that Eielson prefers to play 11-man football.
“I want to be able to play 11-man,” Mesa said. “A lot of my kids don’t want to play because it’s nine-man … Another thing the kids were disappointed in is in this 9-man {format} we technically don’t have a championship or playoff.”
Mesa plans to contact each of the coaches on the team’s six-game schedule, which features two matchups apiece against three different teams. He’s already gotten pushback from Seward’s coach, who shares his worry of underachieving Division 2 teams dropping down to Division 3 and leveraging their depth against the ‘true small schools’ if they stay in 11-man.
Eielson’s season, devoid of matchups with any of the other Fairbanks North Star Borough teams, kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 19 against Nikiski. Regardless of their personnel or how many players are on the field at the same time, the Ravens will operate the run-heavy Wing-T offense
It helps that it’s easy to modify whether playing with 11 men or nine, since a team can take out its guards in the latter scenario.
One of the many challenges Mesa and his squad faces is getting players to gel, no matter the number of them on the field, and play together as a team.
“It’s the challenge of them understanding that they have to play as one because they’ve never played with anyone on the team,” Mesa said.
Ben Eielson High School has never played nine-man football save for one game several years ago, Mesa says. The students would prefer to play the traditional 11-man format, but there are risks to that with the potential for injuries decimating their already small, and physically undersized, roster and throwing a wrench into the season. Either way, the goal will be static as Eielson develops a young, new roster and attempts to get back to its consistent winning ways of the 2010s.
“I’m hoping to teach these kids that whether it’s 9-man or 11-man, our competition remains the same,” Mesa said.